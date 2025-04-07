Ontario judge recalls lawyers in supervised consumption site case

Rachel Recollet, left, sits with staff members during a "spa day" at the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, in Toronto, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, where clients can have haircuts, treatments and get new clothing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 7:03 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 7:04 am.

In an unexpected move, an Ontario judge has asked lawyers to return to court today in the challenge to a new provincial law that bans supervised consumption sites within 200 metres of schools or daycares.

The Neighbourhood Group, which runs a consumption site in downtown Toronto, took the province to court to argue the law violates the Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms because the sites save lives.

The organization says Justice John Callaghan asked lawyers for all parties in the case to return to court this morning, though it was not told why.

Callaghan recently heard arguments in the case and reserved judgment, saying it would likely take him several months to reach a decision about the law’s constitutionality.

But he granted an injunction allowing 10 sites that were set to close on April 1 to remain open until 30 days after he makes a decision in the case.

The Neighbourhood Group’s site stayed open but the nine others still closed down last week as part of planned conversions to government-approved homelessness and addiction recovery hubs.

The province said in the wake of the injunction that it would withhold funding to the sites should they continue to offer supervised consumption services.

The Progressive Conservative government’s legislation, passed last year, banned supervised consumption sites it deemed too close to schools and daycares, citing the safety of neighbours, especially children.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

33m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

33m ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

1h ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

33m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

33m ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

1h ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

2:54
Canadians help snap clearest 'baby pictures' of the universe

A project years in the making has produced the clearest images ever from the infancy of the universe. David Zura speaks with one of the researchers who helped make it happen and finds out how the data is changing our understanding of existence itself
2:57
Video of deadly attack on Gaza aid workers contradicts Israeli account of incident

A video has emerged depicting the final moment before 15 aid workers were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue explains how the video contradicts the Israeli Military's depiction of events.
More Videos