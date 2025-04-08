George Springer had three RBI singles, José Berríos pitched seven innings of one-run ball, and the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on a chilly, misty Monday night at Fenway Park.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two singles and scored a run in his first game after agreeing to a $500-million, 14-year deal with Toronto, which was swept in a three-game series against the Mets over the weekend.

Will Wagner added an RBI single, and Andrés Giménez had a sacrifice fly and stole two bases before scoring from second each time on a two-out single by Springer, who had four singles.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep over St. Louis on Sunday, the Red Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped. Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly and Triston Casas an RBI single.

Berríos (1-1) allowed four hits, walked three and fanned two, giving the Blue Jays their eighth straight start with three or fewer runs.

Boston centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela made a spectacular sliding catch on Bo Bichette’s drive to the warning track on the game’s first pitch.

Richard Fitts (0-2) gave up three runs in six innings.

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong left with a bruised left hand after being called for catcher’s interference an inning earlier.

LHP Garrett Crochet (1-0, 1.38 ERA) makes his first Fenway start for the Red Sox on Tuesday. LHP Easton Lucas (0-0, 0.00) is set to go for the Blue Jays after tossing five one-hit innings in his first MLB start on April 2 against Washington.