Photos: Party leaders cast their ballots in the 2025 federal election

Canadians are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the 2025 federal election, and so, too, are the country’s top officials.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre both cast their ballots at polling stations in their respective Ottawa ridings. Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh opted to vote last week, during the advance voting period.

343 contested seats are up for grabs in the House of Commons. That means a minimum of 172 seats is required for a party to reach majority status.

Below are some photos of Canada’s political party leaders casting their votes.

Liberal Party of Canada leader Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney arrive to vote at a polling station during the federal election in Ottawa, Canada on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, leave Rideau Hall to cast their vote on Election Day on April 28, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney, alongside his wife Diana Fox Carney (L), casts his ballot as he votes at a polling station during the federal election in Ottawa, Canada on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Sean KILPATRICK / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SEAN KILPATRICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida, arrive to cast their vote on Election Day at Parkway Road Pentecostal Church on April 28, 2025 in Greely, Canada. The election campaign themes have been dominated by the economy, tariffs and annexation threats from the U.S. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Wyld / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN WYLD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida, cast their vote on Election Day at Parkway Road Pentecostal Church on April 28, 2025 in Greely, Canada. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre depart a polling station after voting in Ottawa on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet checks in as he arrives to vote at a polling place on federal election day in Chambly, Quebec, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Graham Hughes / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAHAM HUGHES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet votes on federal election day in Chambly, Que., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in his riding at the advance polls during the federal election campaign in Burnaby, B.C., Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette