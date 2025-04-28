Photos: Party leaders cast their ballots in the 2025 federal election

Party leaders cast their votes in the 2025 federal election.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 28, 2025 4:55 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 4:56 pm.

Canadians are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the 2025 federal election, and so, too, are the country’s top officials.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre both cast their ballots at polling stations in their respective Ottawa ridings. Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh opted to vote last week, during the advance voting period.

343 contested seats are up for grabs in the House of Commons. That means a minimum of 172 seats is required for a party to reach majority status.

Below are some photos of Canada’s political party leaders casting their votes.

Liberal Party of Canada leader Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney arrive to vote at a polling station during the federal election in Ottawa, Canada on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, leave Rideau Hall to cast their vote on Election Day on April 28, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney, alongside his wife Diana Fox Carney (L), casts his ballot as he votes at a polling station during the federal election in Ottawa, Canada on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Sean KILPATRICK / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SEAN KILPATRICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida, arrive to cast their vote on Election Day at Parkway Road Pentecostal Church on April 28, 2025 in Greely, Canada. The election campaign themes have been dominated by the economy, tariffs and annexation threats from the U.S. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Wyld / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN WYLD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida, cast their vote on Election Day at Parkway Road Pentecostal Church on April 28, 2025 in Greely, Canada. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre depart a polling station after voting in Ottawa on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet checks in as he arrives to vote at a polling place on federal election day in Chambly, Quebec, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Graham Hughes / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAHAM HUGHES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet votes on federal election day in Chambly, Que., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in his riding at the advance polls during the federal election campaign in Burnaby, B.C., Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

4h ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

5h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

38m ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

6h ago

