A former aide says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs kidnapped her in a plot to kill Kid Cudi

Cassie Ventura has wrapped up nearly 20 hours on the stand at the sex trafficking trial of her ex-boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs. Cole Higgins looks at the questions Ventura faced, including one that had her in tears.

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 2:44 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to Sean “Diddy” Combs testified Tuesday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her on her first day on the job and kidnapped her at gunpoint as he sought to kill rapper Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark’s account of Combs’ volatile, violent tendencies launched the third week of testimony at his sex trafficking trial in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors called Clark, the former global brand director for Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, as they work to prove he led a racketeering conspiracy spanning two decades that relied on beefy bodyguards, death threats and a code of silence among frightened staff to ensure he got what he wanted.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of an indictment accusing him of a pattern of abuse toward his longtime girlfriend Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, and others. If convicted he could face 15 years to life in prison.

Clark’s testimony came days after Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, testified that Clark called him from a car outside his home in December 2011 and told him that Combs, angered because Cudi was dating the singer Cassie, had kidnapped her and forced her to ride him with him to Cudi’s home.

Clark, who mostly referred to Combs as “ Puff ” during her testimony, said he came to her home that morning with a gun in his hand, demanded that she get dressed and come with him because “we’re going to kill Cudi.”

Clark said they rode in a black Cadillac Escalade SUV to Cudi’s Los Angeles home, where Combs and his bodyguard entered the residence while Clark sat in the car and called Cassie.

Clark testified she told Cassie that Combs “got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him.”

Clark said she heard Cudi in the background of the call asking, “He’s in my house?” She told Cassie, “Stop him, he’s going to get himself killed.”

Cassie told her she couldn’t stop Cudi, she recalled.

Combs returned to the vehicle and asked Clark who she was talking to, Clark testified. He grabbed the phone and called Cassie back, she said.

They then heard Cudi’s vehicle coming up the road, she said. Combs and his bodyguard got back in the vehicle and chased after Cudi, finally giving up when they passed police cars that were heading for Cudi’s house.

After the break-in, Clark said, Combs told the people with him that they had to convince Cudi “it wasn’t me.”

“If you don’t convince him of that I’ll kill all you,” he said, punctuating his threat with an expletive, according to Clark.

Clark said she and Cassie then went to Cudi’s home, telling jurors: “We needed to talk to him. We needed to make sure he wasn’t going to make a police report about Puff.”

After that, she said she watched in shock as Combs viciously assaulted Cassie over her relationship with Cudi.

Combs kicked Cassie with “100% full force” to the legs and back as she curled on the ground outside his home in a fetal position and wept silently, Clark said.

Clark said her “heart was breaking from seeing her get hit like that” and that neither she nor Combs’ bodyguard intervened.

The answer prompted an objection from Combs’ lawyers, and Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors to disregard it.

On Thursday, Cudi testified that he dated Cassie briefly in December 2011, believing that she had broken up with Combs, but they agreed over the holidays to end the relationship after all that had happened.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner questioned Clark about her off-and-on employment with Combs between 2004 and 2018, beginning with the first day on the job when she said Combs and a security staff member took her to Central Park after 9 p.m. and said he hadn’t been aware of her past history working with other rappers.

Clark, her voice shaky at times, testified that Combs told her that if her past work for rap rivals became an issue, he’d have to kill her.

She said she was only weeks into the job when Combs tasked her with carrying some diamond jewelry on a flight to Miami and it went missing.

As a result, she said, she was taken to a largely empty building in Manhattan where, over a five-day stretch, she was repeatedly given a lie detector test by a man who seemed five times larger than her own size.

“He said: ‘If you fail this test they’re going to throw you in the East River,’” she recalled.

Clark said they eventually let her return to work.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

31m ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

1h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

6m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

31m ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

1h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

6m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Hudson's Bay to close all stores by June 1, terminating 8,000 employees

The Hudson's Bay is set to close all of its stores and terminate 8,000 employees by June 1.

4h ago

2:02
'They never finished the job': Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished street project

A group of Etobicoke neighbours reached out to Speakers Corner as they seek answers about a city project they say was started but never finished. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

20h ago

2:25
New section of future Hazel McCallion LRT in Mississauga being dug up

Nearly two years after tracks for the Hazel McCallion LRT line were added to the rebuilt intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, crews are back digging it up. Metrolinx staff say "track rework" is now needed. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.
More Videos