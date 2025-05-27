Heavy rain continues to dominate the forecast as yet another low-pressure system arrives in Toronto, making it feel more like April than late May.

A recent stretch of cloudy, below-seasonal and rainy conditions finally ended on Monday, as sunny skies and warmer temperatures prevailed. The same can be said for Tuesday in Toronto, with a daytime high of 21 °C forecasted.

Scattered showers will return to the city on Wednesday, with rain expected to become heavier by the evening. Some parts of the province could see over 20 mm of rain by Thursday morning. The rainfall totals for Toronto are wide-ranging, anywhere from 5 mm to 20 mm.

Daytime temperatures will also drop on Wednesday, going from above 20 °C on Tuesday to 15 °C in Toronto.

Thursday is also forecast to be a washout, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, though temperatures will rise to a daytime high of 20 °C in Toronto.

Weekend conditions are far more promising in the extended forecast

Sunshine should return by Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 22 °C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day, increasing to 60 per cent by Friday night.

Both Saturday and Sunday appear promising early on, with a mix of sun and clouds and forecasted daytime highs of 19 °C and 22 °C.

According to the Weather Network, as of May 26, Toronto Pearson International Airport has only recorded six days of mostly sunny conditions so far this month and 70.4 mm of rainfall.

Should the rain hold up this week and rainfall accumulations reach the forecasted total, it will be the wettest May in Toronto since 2019, when 97.6 mm was recorded at Pearson Airport.

