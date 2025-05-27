Mid-week system to bring a lot more rain to Toronto

A rainstorm is captured in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2025 8:10 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 8:13 am.

Heavy rain continues to dominate the forecast as yet another low-pressure system arrives in Toronto, making it feel more like April than late May.

A recent stretch of cloudy, below-seasonal and rainy conditions finally ended on Monday, as sunny skies and warmer temperatures prevailed. The same can be said for Tuesday in Toronto, with a daytime high of 21 °C forecasted.

Scattered showers will return to the city on Wednesday, with rain expected to become heavier by the evening. Some parts of the province could see over 20 mm of rain by Thursday morning. The rainfall totals for Toronto are wide-ranging, anywhere from 5 mm to 20 mm.

Daytime temperatures will also drop on Wednesday, going from above 20 °C on Tuesday to 15 °C in Toronto.

Thursday is also forecast to be a washout, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, though temperatures will rise to a daytime high of 20 °C in Toronto.

Weekend conditions are far more promising in the extended forecast

Sunshine should return by Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 22 °C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day, increasing to 60 per cent by Friday night.

Both Saturday and Sunday appear promising early on, with a mix of sun and clouds and forecasted daytime highs of 19 °C and 22 °C.

According to the Weather Network, as of May 26, Toronto Pearson International Airport has only recorded six days of mostly sunny conditions so far this month and 70.4 mm of rainfall.

Should the rain hold up this week and rainfall accumulations reach the forecasted total, it will be the wettest May in Toronto since 2019, when 97.6 mm was recorded at Pearson Airport.

Top Stories

Arson suspected at Greek café in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case at a Greek café in Scarborough. Police were called to a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday following...

1h ago

Toronto-area teen boys charged following collision with moose

Two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough are facing drug and firearm charges after a crash involving a moose. The Anishinabek Police Service said its officers responded to a collision on May 24 on Hwy....

3h ago

'Lost without them': Students return to school after crash killed teen girls, coach

The school looked about the same, except for a huge pile of flowers outside the entrance. But a palpable sadness hung thick in the air.  Students returned to Walkerton District Community School...

2h ago

Police share composite sketch of suspect wanted in violent assault of elderly woman

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the violent assault of an 84-year-old woman following a collision last month in Ajax. Police said between 10:45...

2h ago

