A landlord from Markham is facing a sexual assault charge following an incident at a condominium last month, York Regional Police said.

On May 5, authorities said the victim met with the accused at a condo in the area of Water Walk Drive and Rougeside Promenade to return the unit key.

It’s alleged that while inside the condo unit, the suspect touched the victim in a sexual manner and prevented them from leaving.

Police said the victim managed to flee and was not physically injured.

On May 22, Renkai Rex Kevin Lin, 47, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.