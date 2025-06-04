‘He’s lying down’: Video shows alleged impaired driver fleeing on foot after Oshawa crash

The Air1 helicopter followed the driver until he crashed in a green space near Simcoe Street South and Valley Drive. Photo: DRPS/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2025 9:23 am.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers say a Toronto man is facing impaired driving charges after an Air1 helicopter captured him crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot in Oshawa.

Officers observed the man driving erratically on the eastbound Highway 401 just before 2 a.m. on June 1. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle exited the highway, travelling northbound on Stevenson Road South.

The Air1 police helicopter followed the driver until he crashed in a green space near Simcoe Street South and Valley Drive.

“The driver has exited going northeast right now on foot from the motor vehicle, now running, curving back around,” an officer in Air1 says. “Perfect. He’s lying down, just north of the vehicle.”

No injuries were reported, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police said 43-year-old Michael Welch of Toronto is facing several charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, or operation while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS.

