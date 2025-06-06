Police are investigating after neighbouring homes in Markham were the target of two separate shootings that occurred within days of each other.

York Regional Police (YRP) say its officers were called to a home in the area of 16th Avenue and William Berczy Boulevard on Friday, June 6, at approximately 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers recovered multiple shell casings near the residence.

“Visible damage had been caused to both the garage and a glass sliding door,” YRP noted in a press release.

Investigators say five people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

A similar shooting occurred at a neighbouring house just a few days earlier, around 2 a.m. on May 31.

Surveillance footage from that incident shows a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle pull up to the home before a gunman opens fire. The driver then quickly speeds away, with surveillance cameras capturing different angles of the suspect vehicle.

Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect car is described as a black Audi sport utility vehicle. Police believe the incident is targeted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional footage or information related to the case is asked to come forward.