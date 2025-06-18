Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day.

Wednesday morning temperatures are already in the mid-20s and will continue to rise. Daytime temperatures will reach 28 °C by the afternoon, though it will feel more like 37.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, says the UV index will reach 8 or “very high” in Toronto today.

There is a chance for showers to develop by 2 p.m., with thunderstorms popping up in the city for much of the afternoon. By the evening, the risk of thunderstorms and showers will increase to 60 per cent and remain that way through the overnight as temperatures drop to 19 °C.

Daytime temperatures will temporarily dip in Toronto for Thursday, with a daytime high of 24 °C and mainly cloudy skies, though the humidex values will make it feel more like 29 at the peak.

Friday is shaping up to be one of the more beautiful days of the year, which coincides with the first official day of summer. The forecast shows sunny skies and a daytime high of 26 °C.

Looking further ahead to next week, the extended forecast looks to be a scorcher. Though subject to change, Toronto could be headed for humidex values in the 40s on Monday, with sunny skies and a possible daytime high of 33 °C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.