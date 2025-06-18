Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

It's going to be a hot humid week ahead, which will build for a risk of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the coming days.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2025 7:34 am.

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day.

Wednesday morning temperatures are already in the mid-20s and will continue to rise. Daytime temperatures will reach 28 °C by the afternoon, though it will feel more like 37.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, says the UV index will reach 8 or “very high” in Toronto today.

There is a chance for showers to develop by 2 p.m., with thunderstorms popping up in the city for much of the afternoon. By the evening, the risk of thunderstorms and showers will increase to 60 per cent and remain that way through the overnight as temperatures drop to 19 °C.

Daytime temperatures will temporarily dip in Toronto for Thursday, with a daytime high of 24 °C and mainly cloudy skies, though the humidex values will make it feel more like 29 at the peak.

Friday is shaping up to be one of the more beautiful days of the year, which coincides with the first official day of summer. The forecast shows sunny skies and a daytime high of 26 °C.

Looking further ahead to next week, the extended forecast looks to be a scorcher. Though subject to change, Toronto could be headed for humidex values in the 40s on Monday, with sunny skies and a possible daytime high of 33 °C.

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York. Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in...

2h ago

Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps. TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other...

3h ago

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada's most expensive transit projects

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back...

The Big Story

27m ago

