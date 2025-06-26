Man charged in sexual assault of girl under 12, allegedly took intimate photos of youth

On June 22, 2025, PRP officers arrested 70-year-old Donald Levesque. He's facing charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making or possessing child pornography. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2025 8:16 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 8:22 am.

A 70-year-old man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and taking intimate photos of a girl under the age of 12, Peel Regional Police said.

The alleged incident occurred on June 21, 2025, in the area of Bromsgrove Road and Southdown Road near Clarkson GO Station in Mississauga.

On June 22, 2025, PRP officers arrested 70-year-old Donald Levesque of no fixed address. He’s facing charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making or possessing child pornography.

Levesque was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

PRP said the accused is known to have ties to Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and St. Catharines. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m....

1h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed in Scarborough following fiery crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer. Ontario...

35m ago

'I'm happy, happy, happy': Scarborough woman wins $1M Lotto prize on 83rd birthday

A Scarborough woman who has been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 40 years has finally seen her dream come true - on her 83rd birthday, no less. Virginia Zapanta discovered she had won a $1...

10m ago

Network outage resolved at Toronto Pearson Airport, long lines expected

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it has resolved a network outage that was affecting certain airport operations on Thursday. Passengers were initially advised that they may experience longer-than-usual...

1h ago

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m....

1h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed in Scarborough following fiery crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer. Ontario...

35m ago

'I'm happy, happy, happy': Scarborough woman wins $1M Lotto prize on 83rd birthday

A Scarborough woman who has been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 40 years has finally seen her dream come true - on her 83rd birthday, no less. Virginia Zapanta discovered she had won a $1...

10m ago

Network outage resolved at Toronto Pearson Airport, long lines expected

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it has resolved a network outage that was affecting certain airport operations on Thursday. Passengers were initially advised that they may experience longer-than-usual...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.

19h ago

1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.

17h ago

1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

17h ago

2:31
How this retail mogul aims to reshape the Hudson's Bay leases

B.C. based Chinese billionaire Ruby Liu sits down with Omni News for an exclusive television interview on her plans to revamp the old Hudson's Bay stores with her vision to open a department store of her own.

22h ago

0:40
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York under life-threatening condition

A man in his 50s was left with life-threatening after being stuck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West.
More Videos