A 70-year-old man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and taking intimate photos of a girl under the age of 12, Peel Regional Police said.

The alleged incident occurred on June 21, 2025, in the area of Bromsgrove Road and Southdown Road near Clarkson GO Station in Mississauga.

On June 22, 2025, PRP officers arrested 70-year-old Donald Levesque of no fixed address. He’s facing charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making or possessing child pornography.

Levesque was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

PRP said the accused is known to have ties to Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and St. Catharines. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.