Toronto man arrested after armed robbery investigation

A Toronto man is facing charges after police say a retail store in York was robbed at gunpoint late last month.

Officers were called to the store in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area at around 2:06 p.m. on June 26, 2025.

Investigators say a man walked into the store and asked to purchase an item before pulling out a handgun and demanding cash.

He allegedly fled with a quantity of cash and the POS (Point of Sale) machine.

On Wednesday, July 16, members of the Toronto Police Hold Up squad arrested Che Guevarra, 42, of Toronto.

He’s charged with robbery with a firearm and fail to comply with probation.