SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Niagara Falls

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that took place in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning.

“The incident involved officers with the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit and occurred at about 11:15 a.m. in the area of Stanley Avenue and Peer Street,” the SIU said in a release.

“A man has been pronounced deceased in hospital.”

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said the situation involved multiple police agencies, but couldn’t provide further details due to the ongoing SIU investigation.

“We can confirm that no NRPS officers were directly involved in the incident,” Niagara police said in a statement. “However, NRPS officers did assist in the response.”