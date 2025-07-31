Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered the body of a 75-year-old man from North York who is believed to have drowned after his canoe capsized on a lake Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., rescue crews were called to Balsam Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes for reports of a man in a canoe who had gone overboard and failed to resurface.

Crews patrolled the water but were unable to locate the man before nightfall.

Around 1:30 p.m. the next day, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man’s body and brought it to shore.

His identity has not been released and the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

OPP say an investigation is ongoing.