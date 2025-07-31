Body of 75-year-old North York man recovered after canoe capsized in Kawartha Lakes

OPP marine unit are seen in this undated image. Photo: OPP.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 31, 2025 9:59 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered the body of a 75-year-old man from North York who is believed to have drowned after his canoe capsized on a lake Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., rescue crews were called to Balsam Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes for reports of a man in a canoe who had gone overboard and failed to resurface.

Crews patrolled the water but were unable to locate the man before nightfall.

Around 1:30 p.m. the next day, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man’s body and brought it to shore.

His identity has not been released and the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear. 

OPP say an investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

16m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

2m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced. The Blue Jays will send pitching...

1h ago

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

16m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

2m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced. The Blue Jays will send pitching...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

17h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

19h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

22h ago

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

23h ago

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.
More Videos