A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month.

Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean of Toronto.

Police issued Canada-wide arrest warrants for three suspects: Bradley Lucate Nicolas, 20, of Montreal, Que.; Bryan Emmanuel Fuentes Gramajo, 23, of Longueuil, Que.; and Jimmy Prudent, 28, of Montreal, Que.

On Monday, Aug. 4, police in Quebec took Lucate Nicolas into custody. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in a Quebec court on Tuesday.

Fuentes Gramajo and Prudent remain wanted on first-degree murder charges. Toronto police have released photos of both male suspects.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, and call 911 immediately,” Toronto police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.