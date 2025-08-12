Man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man is in hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the city’s downtown core.

Officers responded to reports of two men fighting near Shuter Street and Bond Street near Toronto’s Eaton Centre at approximately 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, also in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. Police confirmed there are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.