No strike notice yet from Air Canada flight attendants’ union

Air Canada flight attendants hold a silent protest at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 12:33 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 12:40 am.

There’s no word yet on whether Air Canada and the union representing some 10-thousand of its flight attendants have averted a possible strike or lockout that could begin as soon as Saturday.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees will be in position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

That means the required 72 hours’ notice for any job action could be given at any point.

However, midnight has come and gone with no indication from either side that notice of strike or a lockout has been served or a tentative deal reached that would avert a work stoppage.

Related:

The union last week voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, which is effective for 60 days.

Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the airline have been in contract talks since the beginning of the year and the strike mandate comes after the airline and union concluded a conciliation process without reaching a deal.

Air Canada says it will notify customers whose flights are potentially cancelled. They will be eligible for a full refund, which could be obtained through its website or the Air Canada mobile app.

CUPE declined a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process on Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

8h ago

Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said. OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered...

4h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

3h ago

Clement and Varsho hit homers as Blue Jays kick off homestand with 5-1 win over Cubs

Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer and Jose Berrios threw 5 1/3 effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. With...

3h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

8h ago

Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said. OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered...

4h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

3h ago

Clement and Varsho hit homers as Blue Jays kick off homestand with 5-1 win over Cubs

Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer and Jose Berrios threw 5 1/3 effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. With...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

14h ago

0:37
Air Canada flight attendants could issue strike notice at midnight

Air Canada flight attendants could issue a strike notice by midnight tonight at the deadline for strike action looms over one of Canada's largest airline.

15h ago

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

2:02
Make a bid on a wild auction at the Toronto Zoo

Things are getting wild at the zoo as the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy is holding their annual birthday auction. Audra Brown with a look at some of the unique items and experiences up for bid.

More Videos