No strike notice yet from Air Canada flight attendants’ union

There’s no word yet on whether Air Canada and the union representing some 10-thousand of its flight attendants have averted a possible strike or lockout that could begin as soon as Saturday.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees will be in position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

That means the required 72 hours’ notice for any job action could be given at any point.

However, midnight has come and gone with no indication from either side that notice of strike or a lockout has been served or a tentative deal reached that would avert a work stoppage.

The union last week voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, which is effective for 60 days.

Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the airline have been in contract talks since the beginning of the year and the strike mandate comes after the airline and union concluded a conciliation process without reaching a deal.

Air Canada says it will notify customers whose flights are potentially cancelled. They will be eligible for a full refund, which could be obtained through its website or the Air Canada mobile app.

CUPE declined a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process on Tuesday.