Toronto police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a series of retail robberies that occurred across the city earlier this summer.

In a news release, police say that between July 9 and July 13, officers responded to eight separate robbery calls spanning five divisions. Investigators allege that in each incident, a group of masked suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle, entered retail stores, and confronted employees while demanding electronics. The suspects reportedly stole multiple cellphones and cash before fleeing.

Following an investigation, a male youth from Toronto was identified and taken into custody. He faces eight counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and five counts of being disguised with intent.

The youth appeared in court on Wednesday morning. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.