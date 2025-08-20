14-year-old arrested in connection to string of retail robberies across Toronto

Toronto police car at a taped-off scene in Toronto. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2025 12:01 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a series of retail robberies that occurred across the city earlier this summer.

In a news release, police say that between July 9 and July 13, officers responded to eight separate robbery calls spanning five divisions. Investigators allege that in each incident, a group of masked suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle, entered retail stores, and confronted employees while demanding electronics. The suspects reportedly stole multiple cellphones and cash before fleeing.

Following an investigation, a male youth from Toronto was identified and taken into custody. He faces eight counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and five counts of being disguised with intent.

The youth appeared in court on Wednesday morning. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

53m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

23m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

22m ago

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

53m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

23m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

1h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

5h ago

2:25
Edmonton police arrest suspects in distraction theft crime ring

Edmonton police warned the public about distraction thefts in the city in recent months, releasing photos of three people charged with theft under $5,000 and three more wanted suspects.

3h ago

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

18h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

23h ago

More Videos