Sankofa Square officially opens in Toronto

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Sankofa Square in Toronto, after it was officially renamed from Yonge-Dundas Square in December 2023.

Calls to rename Dundas Street and the square began in 2020 when 14,000 Torontonians signed a petition, saying they no longer wanted to honor Henry Dundas.

Dundas reportedly played a role in upholding the transatlantic slave trade in the 18th century.

Many members of Toronto’s African diaspora say the renaming, and rebranding of the square represents an important showing of reconciliation.

“I’m very proud as a Ghanaian,” said Juliet Opoku, Vice President of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario. “This is monumental for our children to be able to see that there’s still hope out there for us,”

The grand opening fell on International Sankofa Day, a date recognized by the United Nations to commemorate the transatlantic slave trade and its abolition.

“Sankofa means go back and fresh, go back and take. So look at what has happened in the past. We can look at it to help us inform better future decisions,” said Opoku.

Members of the square’s board say their focus is on creating a space that represents the diversity of Toronto.

“I think our biggest piece is around rebranding the space and building a square that is accessible, inclusive, that celebrates community, culture, and our city at its very best,” said Simon Wong, member of the Sankofa Square Board of Management.

Organizers also issued a survey to city residents asking what they wanted to see offered in the square moving forward.