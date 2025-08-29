Can an enduring peace in Ukraine be brokered?

Despite weeks of whirlwind American diplomacy, Russia sent wave after wave of drones and missiles across Kyiv and other cities on Thursday.

It was the fiercest attack on the Ukrainian capital since President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met two weeks ago in Alaska, and the clearest indication yet of the Kremlin’s resolve to continue its bombardment of Ukraine, leaving the two sides no closer to securing a diplomatic off-ramp.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Oleksa Drachewych, an assistant professor of history at Western University, about the challenges in forging a lasting peace in the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

