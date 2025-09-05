2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle Etobicoke crash
Posted September 5, 2025 4:05 pm.
Last Updated September 5, 2025 4:12 pm.
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.
Police say one vehicle caught fire in the crash, which occurred at Belfield Road and Iron Street at approximately 2:06 p.m.
Two adult males have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Belfield Road is closed between Iron Street and Martin Grove Road as police continue their investigation.