Another Toronto speed camera downed, this time on O’Connor Drive

A speed camera on O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue was cut down overnight, making it the 30th one to be downed in Toronto this year.

The camera was found by CityNews knocked over early Tuesday morning on O’Connor Drive.

This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year.

Surveillance video surfaced showing someone cutting down the Parkside speed camera earlier this year.

The video was captured by a trail camera set up in nearby bushes by a concerned citizen and shows a shadowy figure using a step ladder and what appears to be a Sawzall, or reciprocating saw, to cut the camera down before fleeing the scene.

30th camera cut down

A spokesperson with the City of Toronto said Monday the latest incident marks the 29th time a pole-mounted camera has been cut down.

However, the recent camera knocked over on O’Connor Drive marks the 30th camera downed this past year.

Which cameras have been downed this year?

CityNews has obtained a list from city officials of cameras cut down over the past year, not including the latest O’Connor Drive camera.

The Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down seven times in the span of 10 months.