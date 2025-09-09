Another Toronto speed camera downed, this time on O’Connor Drive
Posted September 9, 2025 5:38 am.
Last Updated September 9, 2025 5:43 am.
A speed camera on O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue was cut down overnight, making it the 30th one to be downed in Toronto this year.
The camera was found by CityNews knocked over early Tuesday morning on O’Connor Drive.
This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year.
Surveillance video surfaced showing someone cutting down the Parkside speed camera earlier this year.
The video was captured by a trail camera set up in nearby bushes by a concerned citizen and shows a shadowy figure using a step ladder and what appears to be a Sawzall, or reciprocating saw, to cut the camera down before fleeing the scene.
30th camera cut down
A spokesperson with the City of Toronto said Monday the latest incident marks the 29th time a pole-mounted camera has been cut down.
However, the recent camera knocked over on O’Connor Drive marks the 30th camera downed this past year.
Which cameras have been downed this year?
CityNews has obtained a list from city officials of cameras cut down over the past year, not including the latest O’Connor Drive camera.
The Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down seven times in the span of 10 months.
|1
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|11/16/2024
|2
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|11/29/2024
|3
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|12/19/2024
|4
|Avenue Road, near Oaklands Avenue
|02/03/2025
|5
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|04/19/2025
|6
|Bellamy Road North, South of Northleigh
|05/12/2025
|7
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|05/23/2025
|8
|Eglinton Avenue West, East of Martin Grove Road
|06/20/2025
|9
|O’Connor Drive, West of Lankin Boulevard
|06/20/2025
|10
|Bayview Avenue, South of Post Road
|06/20/2025
|11
|Bellamy Road North, South of Northleigh
|06/20/2025
|12
|The East Mall, South of Faludon Court
|06/23/2025
|13
|Mount Pleasant Road, near South Drive
|06/23/2025
|14
|Avenue Road, near Oaklands Avenue
|06/23/2025
|15
|Sheppard Avenue East, West of Don Mills Road
|06/25/2025
|16
|Sheppard Avenue West, Near Seeley Drive
|06/25/2025
|17
|Kipling Avenue, North of Rexdale Boulevard
|06/28/2025
|18
|Avenue Road, near Castlefield Avenue
|06/30/2025
|19
|Birchmount Road, South of Huntingwood Drive
|06/30/2025
|20
|Midland Avenue, South of Aylesworth Avenue
|06/30/2025
|21
|Ellesmere Road, Near Gladeside Road
|06/30/2025
|22
|Dufferin Street, South of Dufferin Park Avenue
|07/03/2025
|23
|Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue
|07/09/2025
|24
|Mount Pleasant Road, near South Drive
|07/14/2025
|25
|Dundas Street West, Eastbound near Casimir Street
|07/16/2025
|26
|Lake Shore Boulevard East, East of Winners Circle
|07/17/2025
|27
|Rockcliffe Boulevard, near Rockcliffe Court
|07/23/2025
|28
|The East Mall South of Faludon Court
|08/14/2025
|29
|Parkside Drive South of Algonquin Avenue
|09/07/2025