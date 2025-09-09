Another Toronto speed camera downed, this time on O’Connor Drive

The speed camera on O'Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue is now the 30th camera cut down in the past year. (Bertram Dandy/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 9, 2025 5:38 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 5:43 am.

A speed camera on O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue was cut down overnight, making it the 30th one to be downed in Toronto this year.

The camera was found by CityNews knocked over early Tuesday morning on O’Connor Drive.

This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year.

Surveillance video surfaced showing someone cutting down the Parkside speed camera earlier this year.

The video was captured by a trail camera set up in nearby bushes by a concerned citizen and shows a shadowy figure using a step ladder and what appears to be a Sawzall, or reciprocating saw, to cut the camera down before fleeing the scene.

30th camera cut down

A spokesperson with the City of Toronto said Monday the latest incident marks the 29th time a pole-mounted camera has been cut down.

However, the recent camera knocked over on O’Connor Drive marks the 30th camera downed this past year.

Which cameras have been downed this year?

CityNews has obtained a list from city officials of cameras cut down over the past year, not including the latest O’Connor Drive camera.

The Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down seven times in the span of 10 months.

Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 11/16/2024 
Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 11/29/2024 
Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 12/19/2024 
Avenue Road, near Oaklands Avenue 02/03/2025 
Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 04/19/2025 
Bellamy Road North, South of Northleigh 05/12/2025 
Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 05/23/2025 
Eglinton Avenue West, East of Martin Grove Road 06/20/2025 
O’Connor Drive, West of Lankin Boulevard 06/20/2025 
10 Bayview Avenue, South of Post Road 06/20/2025 
11 Bellamy Road North, South of Northleigh 06/20/2025 
12 The East Mall, South of Faludon Court 06/23/2025 
13 Mount Pleasant Road, near South Drive 06/23/2025 
14 Avenue Road, near Oaklands Avenue 06/23/2025 
15 Sheppard Avenue East, West of Don Mills Road 06/25/2025 
16 Sheppard Avenue West, Near Seeley Drive 06/25/2025 
17 Kipling Avenue, North of Rexdale Boulevard 06/28/2025 
18 Avenue Road, near Castlefield Avenue 06/30/2025 
19 Birchmount Road, South of Huntingwood Drive 06/30/2025 
20 Midland Avenue, South of Aylesworth Avenue 06/30/2025 
21 Ellesmere Road, Near Gladeside Road 06/30/2025 
22 Dufferin Street, South of Dufferin Park Avenue 07/03/2025 
23 Parkside Drive, South of Algonquin Avenue 07/09/2025 
24 Mount Pleasant Road, near South Drive 07/14/2025 
25 Dundas Street West, Eastbound near Casimir Street 07/16/2025 
26 Lake Shore Boulevard East, East of Winners Circle 07/17/2025 
27 Rockcliffe Boulevard, near Rockcliffe Court 07/23/2025 
28 The East Mall South of Faludon Court 08/14/2025 
29 Parkside Drive South of Algonquin Avenue 09/07/2025 
