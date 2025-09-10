Suspect in custody after overnight shooting outside Vaughan home

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting outside a residence in Vaughan, marking the latest in a string of gun-related incidents in the area.

York Regional Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Lady Angela Lane, in the Teston Road and Bathurst Street area. Authorities confirmed that a firearm was discharged outside a home, but no injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended thanks to a response involving extra officers already stationed in the area due to previous shootings. Officers on patrol reportedly heard the gunshots and witnessed the suspect running north along a pathway. A police dog assisted in tracking and arresting the alleged shooter on Teston Road.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and police say the address was the intended target, not any residents, and the house was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

A neighbour who spoke with CityNews said the residents of the targeted home had just moved in last week. CityNews also observed a vehicle down the street that appeared to have attempted to drive through a fence onto Teston Road, believed to be connected to the suspect.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or confirmed whether the incident is linked to previous shootings in the Vaughan area. Authorities responded to a home invasion call in the west end of Vaughan approximately one hour after the overnight shooting, but say these two crimes are not related.

A large police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.