Five young adults and teen charged after fabricated armed carjacking in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2025 8:45 am.

What began as a dramatic report of an armed carjacking in Caledon earlier this month has ended with fraud and public mischief charges against five people — including a 17-year-old — after police say the incident was entirely staged.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers from the Caledon detachment were called in the early hours of Sept. 9, to the area of Old School Road and Heritage Road. The complainant alleged that four suspects, two of them armed with handguns, had forcibly taken their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The case was handed to local detectives, who say their investigation revealed the carjacking never happened. Instead, police allege the complainant had conspired with four others in a fraudulent scheme.

Five individuals from Brampton and Caledon were arrested. A 17-year-old from Brampton, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Also facing a fraud over $5,000 charge is 22-year-old Apkarn Singh of Brampton, along with 21-year-old Lakshay Sharma of Caledon.

Two others — 21-year-old Sehajpreet Sandhu of Caledon and 21-year-old Gurkarn Singh of Brampton — are each charged with public mischief, fraud over $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say all five accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

