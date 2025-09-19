Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister’s push to remove school board trustees.

Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due to what he calls “mismanagement.” His office recently released expenses from Toronto Catholic District School Board chair Markus de Domenico as a “shining example” of why he is making reforms to school board governance. The expenses included an Apple Watch strap, an Apple TV subscription and a number of phone accessories like cases and chargers.

Kathleen Wynne, a former trustee and Minister of Education herself, believes there may be a greater political agenda at work.

“I believe that this minister is using these incidents as a distraction because he wants to undermine school governance,” she tells 680 NewsRadio. “He wants to have the province in control of the real estate that school boards have, he wants to make sure that there isn’t a place for politicians to develop policies that maybe he doesn’t want to implement.”

Calandra has said he can’t see ever handing the boards currently under supervision back to trustees, adding he is also looking closely at eliminating the position of trustee entirely.

“I think it would be a big mistake. The minister believes that MPPs can do the role of local school trustees, and I just don’t believe that’s true,” said Wynne.

“When there is that behaviour, and there always is at every level of government sometimes, we don’t decide to get rid of City Council, we don’t decide to get rid of Queen’s Park.”

Some Toronto-area trustees are pushing back, accusing Calandra of hypocrisy, saying he is the one using poor judgment when it comes to public funds, citing expenses for pancake breakfasts, parades and community barbecues that they say could be put back into the education system.

The Education Minister’s office told CityNews the minister is confident his expenses stand up to scrutiny.