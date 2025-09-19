Two arrested in attempted murder of woman in Markham shooting

Police say Chao Chen, 35, of Markham, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2025 9:50 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 10:03 am.

York Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of a woman who was shot in Markham earlier this year.

On Jan. 21, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Following months of investigation, police executed a search warrant at a Markham residence on Aug. 7, arresting one suspect and issuing a Canada-wide warrant for a second. The second suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 16.

Police say Chao Chen, 35, of Markham, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Zhou Ye, 42, of Toronto, has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

At the time of their arrests, investigators say Ye was already under a judicial release order, while Chen was wanted by York Regional Police in connection with unrelated matters.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

