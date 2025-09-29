Canada lists the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mounties in Manitoba say they are investigating four deaths in and around the small community of McCreary, northwest of Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 8:26 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:55 am.

Canada has listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians.

The listing bars Canadians from financing or aiding the group led by Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang’s leader in India, who has reportedly coordinated criminal activities from a cellphone inside a prison.

“Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community, and as a government, it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety. “Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.”

Related:

Last year, the RCMP accused India of using the Bishnoi gang to carry out murders and acts of extortion targeting Canadians, particularly those who advocate for the creation of a separate Sikh country to be called Khalistan.

New Delhi has rejected those claims and says it has instead been working with Ottawa to try to stop the gang’s financial flows to Canada.

The new designation allows authorities to seize property and freeze accounts, and Ottawa says this will help fight crime targeting prominent members of India’s diaspora in Canada.

Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation, has previously said that a terror listing likely won’t deter the gang, as Canada’s main issue is a lack of capacity in gathering criminal intelligence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

35m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

39m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

39m ago

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

35m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

39m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

12h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

13h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:52
U.S. revokes Colombian President's visa

The White House has revoked the Colombian President's visa after he urged American troops to 'disobey Trump' while speaking with pro-Palestinian protesters in New York. Karling Donoghue reports.

8h ago

3:37
Blue Jays fans nervous heading into final game

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans about the team heading into the final regular season game of the year tied with the Yankees for the division title.
More Videos