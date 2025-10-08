Oilers vs. Flames, Leafs vs. Canadiens highlight Day 2 of new NHL season

Toronto Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev (8) and Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) battle for position during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, November 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2025 7:16 am.

Four Canadian teams make their debuts tonight on Day 2 of the 2025-26 NHL season.

The day’s schedule features two classic all-Canadian rivalries as the Edmonton Oilers welcome the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers, who finished runner-up to Florida in the last two Stanley Cup finals, enter the season as a championship favourite and are on a high after superstar captain Connor McDavid signed a team-friendly contract extension to keep him in Edmonton another two years.

Their Alberta rivals from Calgary also enter the season with high hopes, looking to build on a positive 2024-25 season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs begin the season looking for an elusive deep playoff run, but they will have to do it without departed star forward Mitch Marner. Goalie Joseph Woll is not with the team as he tends to a personal matter, and Scott Laughton is out with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, surprised many by making the playoffs last season and will be looking to take the next step with a talented young core.

Canada’s other three teams play their first games tomorrow as the Ottawa Senators visit Tampa Bay, the Winnipeg Jets welcome Dallas, and the Vancouver Canucks entertain Calgary.

