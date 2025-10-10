Man, 34, arrested in connection to four Etobicoke robberies

A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 10, 2025 3:17 pm.

A man has been arrested, and one other person is wanted in connection to four robberies in Etobicoke earlier this year. 

Toronto police say the robberies occurred between May 29 and June 4. 

The first incident occurred in the Royal York Road and Lake Shore Boulevard area when two suspects went to a store, once in a motor vehicle on May 29 around 10 p.m. and the other time on a motorcycle on June 4, at approximately 2 a.m. 

In each case, one male suspect entered the store wearing something to allegedly to conceal his identity, a mask in the first instance and a motorcycle helmet in the second. 

He allegedly took out a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing the scene.

Immediately afterward, police responded to an alarm in the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway where they allege two suspects attended a store on a motorcycle. It’s alleged the male suspect entered the store wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity.  

He allegedly produced a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing with the money to the awaiting motorcycle. 

Later that night, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a holdup call in the Royal York Road and Dundas Street West where it’s alleged two suspects attended a store on a motorcycle.  

Again, a male suspect allegedly entered the store wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity.  

He allegedly produced a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing empty-handed on the awaiting motorcycle.  

An investigation identified the male suspect and arrested him on Oct. 8. An imitation handgun was allegedly recovered when a search warrant was executed.  

34-year-old facing multiple charges

Stefan Peric, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of robbery with offensive weapon, four counts of disguise with intent, four counts of use imitation firearm during commission of indictable offence and four counts of fail to comply with a court order. 

He appeared in court on Thursday. 

No further description is available for the second suspect.

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

1h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

43m ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Carney previews items in budget, including school food program, automatic tax filing

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs, Prime Minister Mark Carney...

1h ago

