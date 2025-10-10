Man, 34, arrested in connection to four Etobicoke robberies

A man has been arrested, and one other person is wanted in connection to four robberies in Etobicoke earlier this year.

Toronto police say the robberies occurred between May 29 and June 4.

The first incident occurred in the Royal York Road and Lake Shore Boulevard area when two suspects went to a store, once in a motor vehicle on May 29 around 10 p.m. and the other time on a motorcycle on June 4, at approximately 2 a.m.

In each case, one male suspect entered the store wearing something to allegedly to conceal his identity, a mask in the first instance and a motorcycle helmet in the second.

He allegedly took out a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing the scene.

Immediately afterward, police responded to an alarm in the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway where they allege two suspects attended a store on a motorcycle. It’s alleged the male suspect entered the store wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity.

He allegedly produced a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing with the money to the awaiting motorcycle.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a holdup call in the Royal York Road and Dundas Street West where it’s alleged two suspects attended a store on a motorcycle.

Again, a male suspect allegedly entered the store wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity.

He allegedly produced a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing empty-handed on the awaiting motorcycle.

An investigation identified the male suspect and arrested him on Oct. 8. An imitation handgun was allegedly recovered when a search warrant was executed.

34-year-old facing multiple charges

Stefan Peric, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of robbery with offensive weapon, four counts of disguise with intent, four counts of use imitation firearm during commission of indictable offence and four counts of fail to comply with a court order.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

No further description is available for the second suspect.