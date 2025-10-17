CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work.

In a statement, the CBSA said the outage was affecting kiosks used to process passengers at major airports across the country.

“There is currently a CBSA Primary Inspection Kiosks outage due to maintenance work impacting some Canadian airports,” the agency said. “We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The kiosks are a critical part of passenger processing, allowing travellers to scan documents and make declarations before meeting with border officers.

“The CBSA outage is impacting Terminal 1 and Terminal 3,” read a tweet from Toronto Pearson on X. “Passengers may experience longer than normal wait times at customs.”

This is the second outage in as many weeks. On Oct. 2, a similar technical failure disrupted operations at Toronto Pearson and other airports nationwide, forcing long lines and delays as officers processed travellers by hand.

While that outage was blamed on a technical issue, Friday’s disruption is tied to scheduled maintenance. The CBSA has not provided a timeline for when the kiosks will be restored.