CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Woman waiting in the airport. Photo: Getty images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 17, 2025 12:19 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 12:27 pm.

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work.

In a statement, the CBSA said the outage was affecting kiosks used to process passengers at major airports across the country.

“There is currently a CBSA Primary Inspection Kiosks outage due to maintenance work impacting some Canadian airports,” the agency said. “We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The kiosks are a critical part of passenger processing, allowing travellers to scan documents and make declarations before meeting with border officers.

“The CBSA outage is impacting Terminal 1 and Terminal 3,” read a tweet from Toronto Pearson on X. “Passengers may experience longer than normal wait times at customs.”

This is the second outage in as many weeks. On Oct. 2, a similar technical failure disrupted operations at Toronto Pearson and other airports nationwide, forcing long lines and delays as officers processed travellers by hand.

While that outage was blamed on a technical issue, Friday’s disruption is tied to scheduled maintenance. The CBSA has not provided a timeline for when the kiosks will be restored.

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

53m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

27m ago

All Toronto Public Library branches to be open every Sunday starting this weekend

All 100 Toronto Public Library branches will be open on Sunday starting this weekend. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the expansion on Friday, saying all branches will be open year-round from 12...

25m ago

