Guttural scream highlights Mariners heartbreak while Blue Jays celebrate epic Game 7 win

Not since Michael Corleone’s daughter was fatally shot at the conclusion of Godfather III has such a skin-crawling scream been heard.

This time, however, it was the death of a World Series dream that prompted a guttural cry in the Seattle Mariners locker room following their Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

While George Springer’s already-iconic three-run homer sprung the Jays to a World Series berth against the Ohtani-led Dodgers, it sank the Mariners.

The depths of their despair became clear during a post-game interview with pitcher Bryan Woo.

While trying to articulate his team’s heartbreak a skin-crawling scream from a teammate did all the talking for him.

A glassy-eyed Woo even seemed taken aback by the hellish howl.

You could hear a loud scream out of frustration in a quiet Mariners clubhouse pic.twitter.com/7CerT2bIpM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 21, 2025

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh later expanded on the ALCS loss, which came after the valiant Jays battled back from a 2-0 series deficit to book their World Series ticket.

“I hate to use the word failure, but it’s a failure,” he told reporters after the game at Rogers Centre.

“It hurts.”

“I hate to use the word failure, but’s it’s a failure. We expected to get to the World Series and win the World Series… it hurts.” pic.twitter.com/O4QtGiiamq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

It’s hard for Toronto sports fans to feel much sympathy after enduring their fair share of heartbreaks over the years — most involving the Toronto Maple Leafs with their uncanny record of Game 7 disasters.

Some thought the Jays were jinxed and destined to repeat their hockey brethren’s fate when star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Rogers Centre before Game 7 donning an Auston Matthews’ Leafs jersey.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. pulled up to Game 7 rocking an Auston Matthews Leafs jersey



The Leafs are 0-7 in Game 7’s over the last 20 years ☠️pic.twitter.com/Z8WX748vZS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 20, 2025

Thankfully, Toronto’s long-suffering sports fans didn’t find another reason to blame the Leafs for a big loss.