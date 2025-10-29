Microsoft Azure service hit with outage

FILE - The logo of Microsoft is seen outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris on May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2025 1:19 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft says users of its Azure cloud portal may not be able to access Office 365, Minecraft or other services due to issues with its global content delivery network services.

The tech company posted a note to its Azure status page that its teams are currently investigating issues related to its Azure Front Door service and acting to mitigate access problems.

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company acknowledged the issues on its Azure status page and its social media accounts.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Office 365, Minecraft, X-Box Live, Copilot and many other services.

