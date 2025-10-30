Scotiabank Arena to host watch party for Blue Jays World Series Games 6 and 7

Baseball fans watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 1 displayed on the video board after a Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, October 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2025 3:35 pm.

Scotiabank Arena will be opening its doors to host a watch party to cheer on the Blue Jays as they look to win their first World Series in 32 years.

The arena that plays host to the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs will be selling tickets to watch the game on the Jumbotron on Friday and Saturday, if a Game 7 is necessary.

Both the Raptors and the Maple Leafs are on the road this weekend.

Tickets will $15 with net proceeds going to the MLSE Foundation and will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Game 6 is happening at the Rogers Centre Friday night at 8 p.m. The Blue Jays currently have a 3-2 series lead over the L.A. Dodgers.

“The Blue Jays are making history and we are pleased to give fans an opportunity to show support and build unforgettable memories as we cheer, celebrate and support them,” said Keith Pelley, MLSE President and CEO, in a release.

The City of Toronto is also hosting a watch party on Friday and, if necessary, Saturday night at Nathan Phillips Square.

Critics speak out against Canada's decision to end blood safety monitoring program

A national blood contribution monitoring program, established after one of the country’s worst public health disasters, is soon coming to an end. It’s a decision being met with strong criticism from...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

3h ago

Ontario speed cameras to soon be removed after bill passes

Speed cameras are set to be removed across Ontario in two weeks, after Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation Thursday to ban them, though it's unclear when the premier's much-touted alternative...

1h ago

TTC increasing service to cope with crowds as Jays look to claim World Series in Toronto

With the Toronto Blue Jays heading home to try and close out their World Series clash against the Dodgers, the TTC wants to make sure it's ready to serve the hordes of ecstatic fans who will be flocking...

1m ago

