Scotiabank Arena to host watch party for Blue Jays World Series Games 6 and 7

Scotiabank Arena will be opening its doors to host a watch party to cheer on the Blue Jays as they look to win their first World Series in 32 years.

The arena that plays host to the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs will be selling tickets to watch the game on the Jumbotron on Friday and Saturday, if a Game 7 is necessary.

Both the Raptors and the Maple Leafs are on the road this weekend.

Tickets will $15 with net proceeds going to the MLSE Foundation and will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Game 6 is happening at the Rogers Centre Friday night at 8 p.m. The Blue Jays currently have a 3-2 series lead over the L.A. Dodgers.

“The Blue Jays are making history and we are pleased to give fans an opportunity to show support and build unforgettable memories as we cheer, celebrate and support them,” said Keith Pelley, MLSE President and CEO, in a release.

The City of Toronto is also hosting a watch party on Friday and, if necessary, Saturday night at Nathan Phillips Square.