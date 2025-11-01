3-vehicle collision sends multiple people to hospital

Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Saturday night. (Nick Westoll/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 1, 2025 9:02 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 9:48 pm.

Toronto police say multiple people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Police were called to Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at 8 p.m., for reports of a collision.

Officers say three vehicles were involved, and multiple people with varying injuries were transported to the hospital by paramedics.

The severity of the injuries of those involved are unknown.

Top Stories

Winner takes it all: Blue Jays lead Dodgers 3-1 in historic World Series Game 7

TORONTO — The Blue Jays are leading the Dodgers 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning after successful plays from Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer. Toronto is seeking the championship...

DEVELOPING

7m ago

Ernie Clement sets Blue Jays record for longest hit streak in single post-season

With his single in the top of the second inning on Saturday night, Ernie Clement put his name in the Toronto Blue Jays playoff record book. The knock extended Clement's post-season...

15m ago

Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. dons Marie-Philip Poulin jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is channelling one of Canada's most decorated athletes as he gears up for a winner-take-all Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays superstar donned a Marie-Philip Poulin...

56m ago

Shohei Ohtani chased in third inning of World Series Game 7 after Bo Bichette's 3-run HR

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was pulled off the mound in Game 7 of the World Series after allowing Bo Bichette's three-run homer in the third inning Saturday night. Pitching on three days...

4m ago

