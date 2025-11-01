3-vehicle collision sends multiple people to hospital
Posted November 1, 2025 9:02 pm.
Last Updated November 1, 2025 9:48 pm.
Toronto police say multiple people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Police were called to Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at 8 p.m., for reports of a collision.
Officers say three vehicles were involved, and multiple people with varying injuries were transported to the hospital by paramedics.
The severity of the injuries of those involved are unknown.