Toronto has launched construction on new priority streetcar lanes along Bathurst Street, a 3.4-kilometre stretch from Bathurst Station to Lake Shore Boulevard West, beginning today.

The project, part of the city’s RapidTO transit improvement plan, aims to speed up streetcar service and improve reliability for thousands of daily riders.

City officials confirmed that the lanes will be painted red to clearly mark them as transit-priority zones. The work will be rolled out in phases, with installation commencing on Wednesday.

Toronto’s City Council approved the project in July 2025. The TTC states that it’s designed to reduce delays caused by traffic congestion, noting that the lanes will be reserved primarily for streetcars, although emergency vehicles will also be permitted to use them.

The plan initially called for the lanes to extend up to Eglinton Avenue, but was scaled back following opposition from resident groups and business owners along the respective routes. At the time, staff noted that more than 35,000 riders rely on Bathurst Street transit routes each weekday.

What to know about street parking

According to city data, congestion has significantly slowed service on Bathurst Street, with travel times up to 75 per cent longer than average vehicle trips and on-time performance hovering between 61 per cent and 81 per cent.

The cost to implement the new transit priority lanes will be approximately $8 million and involve the removal of 277 parking spaces, along with 21 pay-and-display machines, along Bathurst Street. Additionally, 75 parking spaces and 10 pay-and-display machines will be lost along Dufferin.

“To help you get moving faster, [Wednesday] we’re starting to install RapidTO priority streetcar lanes on Bathurst Street, from Bathurst Station to Lake Shore Boulevard West,” the city said in a statement.

To accommodate the installation, drivers are being warned not to park along Bathurst Street in the designated construction areas starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Any vehicles left in the way will be subject to what the city calls a “friendly tow,” meaning cars will be relocated to a nearby street rather than impounded.

Officials say the measure is necessary to ensure crews can complete the lane painting and signage work safely and efficiently.

The Bathurst Street project is part of the city’s RapidTO: Surface Transit Network Plan, which is focused on creating priority bus and streetcar lanes across Toronto. According to the city, the program is intended to enhance service reliability, reduce travel times, and improve overall transit efficiency.

With files from CityNews’ John Marchesan and Nick Westoll