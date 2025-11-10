75% of non-homeowners in Toronto believe they will never own a residence: poll

Three in four people who do not own a home in Toronto and the GTA believe they will never become homeowners, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews regarding housing in Toronto and the GTA found that, among the 38 per cent of respondents who aren’t homeowners, only 25 per cent believed they would own a home.

The greatest obstacle to homeownership for those polled was the high prices of homes and condos, at 80 per cent, while 20 per cent said saving the right amount for a down payment was their obstacle.

Just one in six people polled believed that Mayor Olivia Chow had made progress when it came to affordable housing and rental assistance.

The majority, 83 per cent, of all residents across Toronto consider the conditions “bad or terrible” for having access to affordable homes to buy. It was slightly less in the GTA, with 73 per cent believing things were bad or terrible.

When it came to rental units, 78 per cent of residents in Toronto and 70 per cent of those in the GTA said that access to affordable rental units is bad or terrible.

An earlier poll completed for CityNews found that 58 per cent of residents in Toronto attribute housing affordability issues more to population pressures brought on by immigrants than to developers or landlords seeking additional profits. Sixty-five per cent of residents agreed.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among a random, probability-based sample of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.