75% of non-homeowners in Toronto believe they will never own a residence: poll

FILE - A for sale sign stands outside a residence on Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 10, 2025 5:54 am.

Three in four people who do not own a home in Toronto and the GTA believe they will never become homeowners, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews regarding housing in Toronto and the GTA found that, among the 38 per cent of respondents who aren’t homeowners, only 25 per cent believed they would own a home.

The greatest obstacle to homeownership for those polled was the high prices of homes and condos, at 80 per cent, while 20 per cent said saving the right amount for a down payment was their obstacle.

Related:

Just one in six people polled believed that Mayor Olivia Chow had made progress when it came to affordable housing and rental assistance.

The majority, 83 per cent, of all residents across Toronto consider the conditions “bad or terrible” for having access to affordable homes to buy. It was slightly less in the GTA, with 73 per cent believing things were bad or terrible.

When it came to rental units, 78 per cent of residents in Toronto and 70 per cent of those in the GTA said that access to affordable rental units is bad or terrible.

An earlier poll completed for CityNews found that 58 per cent of residents in Toronto attribute housing affordability issues more to population pressures brought on by immigrants than to developers or landlords seeking additional profits. Sixty-five per cent of residents agreed.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among a random, probability-based sample of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

32m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

7m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

32m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

7m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.

14h ago

1:52
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.

15h ago

2:40
Health experts are warning this flu season could hit harder than usual

Cold and flu season is back and this year health experts say it could hit harder than usual. They're warning Canadians to take precautions early. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:10
Seasonably cool with Sunday snowfall

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to start Sunday morning, bringing with it between 2 to 10 cm of snow across the GTA.

2:40
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks order demanding Trump release SNAP benefits

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice has temporarily blocked a lower courts order demanding the White House release nearly $4-billion to fully cover the cost of SNAP benefits. Karling Donoghue reports.

More Videos