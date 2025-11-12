Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, officers responded to multiple calls in the area of Simcoe Street South and Royal Street.

Police say a man entered several homes, exposing himself and assaulting residents before fleeing each scene.

According to investigators, the suspect first entered a residence and exposed himself to the occupants before being startled by a dog and running off. Minutes later, he entered a second home on the same street, where he sexually assaulted the homeowner after she confronted him.

The suspect then moved toward Simcoe Street and Fairbanks Street, entering a third residence. Inside, police say he sexually assaulted an older woman who was in bed, before escaping through a bedroom window.

Officers quickly converged on the area and located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Police have released an image of the suspect and say they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Police have identified the accused as Mohamed Basil Lafir, 28, of no fixed address. He is charged with three counts of break-and-enter, commit indecent act, forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone, dashcam, or surveillance footage from the area — or anyone with information about the incidents — to contact the police.