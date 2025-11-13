Blue Jays assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense taking job with Giants

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer, left,talks with assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense as they look on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo).

By Sportsnet

Posted November 13, 2025 6:29 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 6:32 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have lost another member of their coaching staff.

Assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense is leaving the team to take a job with the San Francisco Giants, Sportsnet confirmed on Wednesday.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic was first to report the news.

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has also left the team this offseason.

Mense had been with the Blue Jays organization since 2018, when he started with Double-A New Hampshire. He was promoted to the big-league club in 2022.

Mense played for new Giants manager Tony Vitello at the University of Missouri.

Max Scherzer, currently a free agent, was coached by Vitello at the University of Missouri and has been linked to the Giants.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

7m ago

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house.

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

13h ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

15h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

17h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

20h ago

3:00
Chow to challenge Ford's housing bill on 'easier' evictions of renters

Among Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's key items for the day at city hall, is a challenge to the provincial government's proposed Housing Bill 60, which aims to change Ontario's eviction system.

21h ago

More Videos