The Toronto Blue Jays have lost another member of their coaching staff.

Assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense is leaving the team to take a job with the San Francisco Giants, Sportsnet confirmed on Wednesday.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic was first to report the news.

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has also left the team this offseason.

Mense had been with the Blue Jays organization since 2018, when he started with Double-A New Hampshire. He was promoted to the big-league club in 2022.

Mense played for new Giants manager Tony Vitello at the University of Missouri.

Max Scherzer, currently a free agent, was coached by Vitello at the University of Missouri and has been linked to the Giants.