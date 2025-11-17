‘They’re a bunch of diddlers’: Ford wants sex offender registry made public

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 17, 2025 2:24 pm.

Raging against child pornographers and sex offenders at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed that his government would seek to give the public access to parts of the Ontario Sex Offender and Sex Trafficker Registry, adding he would use the notwithstanding clause to assure the move isn’t overturned through a Charter challenge.

Currently, the national database is only accessible to police and authorized law enforcement agencies. Ford wants to change that, although he didn’t provide specific details about how he plans to do so.

“It’s absolutely critical,” Ford stressed. “You have a sex offender and he’s living next door or down the street and you have a bunch of kids, you wanna know about it.”

“So we’re gonna make sure the sex offender registry is out there public and sure we’re probably going to get shut down by the courts again, but I’ll use every single tool to make sure we protect the victims over the sex offenders, it’s a no brainer,” he added. “I’ll use the notwithstanding clause in a heartbeat.”

A fiery Ford directed some of his anger at the Supreme Court over its recent ruling that one-year mandatory minimum jail sentences for accessing or possessing child pornography are unconstitutional.

“It’s like the Supreme Court said (recently) — sex offenders that push child pornography out should not get a mandatory one-year sentence. What is the Supreme Court thinking? Who are you in favour of, a bunch of diddlers that are out there pushing child porn and hanging out in neighbourhoods and trying to track down young children, or you protect the victims?” he explained.

“Unfortunately the Supreme Court has chose to protect these nasty criminals,” Ford said, his voice beginning to rise with anger.

“They make me sick,” he added. “I’d throw these child pornography people in jail and throw away the key, they can rot in there … they’re a bunch of diddlers.”

Ontario’s sex offender registry is known as Christopher’s Law, named for 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson, who was killed in 1988 by a convicted sex offender.

Ontario has previously made changes to strengthen Christopher’s Law, announcing last year that it was banning registered sex offenders from changing their names.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

16m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

3h ago

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Halton police arrest 2 suspects wanted for hundreds of thefts in multiple GTA cemeteries

Halton police says they arrested two individuals and laid dozens of charges in connection with multiple thefts of mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area. Police say the suspects stole...

4h ago

