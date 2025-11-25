Man in his 20s shot and injured in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot and seriously injured in the downtown core early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue around 4:47 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he remains with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect information is currently available. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area to contact investigators.