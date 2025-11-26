The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

Nicholas Jaglal, 25, is accused of fatally shooting his father, Arnold Jaglal, and fleeing the scene, prompting a manhunt by police, but he was later arrested. He is now facing charges of second‑degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive and Highway 410, just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. Officers discovered the body of a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal. Photo courtesy: Peel police.

According to an obituary, Arnold Jaglal was a train operator for 26 years.

“He was an avid fisher, hunter, and loved any outdoor activity. He was an impeccable craftsman and was especially proud of his homemade humidors,” read the obit.

ATU Local 113 issued a statement over the weekend, acknowledging the death of one of their employees.

“ATU Local 113 has learned of a tragic incident that took place [Saturday] night to one of our members. A transit operator has passed away following a non-work-related act of violence,” read the union’s statement. “Local 113 has been in contact with the family, and they have asked that everyone please respect their privacy. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family.”

Concerning the attempted murder charge, authorities have since verified that there were other people present at the home where the fatal shooting occurred.

“It is believed there may have been an attempt at another person’s life during said incident,” a police spokesperson said. “There was no one else injured.”

No other details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.