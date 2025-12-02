Two Toronto subway stations will be officially renamed this weekend

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 2, 2025 10:27 am.

Two familiar stops on Toronto’s subway map are about to get new names.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

The changes will be reflected across the system, from updated signage and maps to revised announcements on Line 1 trains. Crews have already begun installing new wayfinding materials in preparation for the switch.

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said the renaming reflects closer ties to the communities surrounding the stations. In the case of Dundas, the new TMU Station name stems from a partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

“It is a result of a partnership that will provide the TTC with access to world-class research on transit,” Myers said.

TMU President Mohamed Lachemi called the change “a significant milestone” for the university.

“It reflects not only our important place in the heart of Toronto but also our firm commitment to contributing meaningfully to the city we call home,” said Lachemi.

The Cedarvale name was first approved by the TTC Board in 2015. The station will serve as a transfer point to the long‑delayed Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown, which has yet to receive an opening date from Metrolinx.

The renaming of both TTC stations coincides with the official opening of Line 6 Finch West, allowing the TTC to roll out updated subway announcements system‑wide at the same time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general has found that the province is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including in a few cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day or working...

54m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

57m ago

Ontario wrote off $1.4 billion of personal protective equipment, auditor finds

TORONTO — Ontario wrote off more than one billion items of personal protective equipment at a cost of $1.4 billion since 2021, the province's auditor general found. Shelley Spence found the province...

17m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general has found that the province is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including in a few cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day or working...

54m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

57m ago

Ontario wrote off $1.4 billion of personal protective equipment, auditor finds

TORONTO — Ontario wrote off more than one billion items of personal protective equipment at a cost of $1.4 billion since 2021, the province's auditor general found. Shelley Spence found the province...

17m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Report finds record high Ontario food bank usage for the 9th consecutive year

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with experts about how to address the escalating hunger crisis across the province.

14h ago

4:14
Snow accumulating for Tuesday morning commute

Monday night will bring in some snow continuing into the morning commute, with an expected 3-5 cm accumulating. By 10 a.m. some sunshine is expected to peak through with a daytime high of 0°C.

14h ago

2:18
Carney shuffles cabinet, Alberta MOU faces scrutiny

The Prime Minister has filled the openings created when Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet - as his Environment Minister & House Leader face pressure from East and West, over the Alberta pipeline agreement.

16h ago

2:13
No opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT as line completes final test

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is wrapping up its 30-day revenue service demonstration, marking a major milestone in the beleaguered project. But as Tina Yazdani reports, officials still can't provide an opening date.

18h ago

3:56
Fire continues to burn in an East York condo complex as hundreds remain displaced

A fire continues to burn inside a pair of Toronto condo buildings leaving hundreds displaced for several days now. Shauna Hunt with why the blaze has been so challenging to extinguish.

18h ago

More Videos