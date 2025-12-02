Two Toronto subway stations will be officially renamed this weekend

Two familiar stops on Toronto’s subway map are about to get new names.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

The changes will be reflected across the system, from updated signage and maps to revised announcements on Line 1 trains. Crews have already begun installing new wayfinding materials in preparation for the switch.

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said the renaming reflects closer ties to the communities surrounding the stations. In the case of Dundas, the new TMU Station name stems from a partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

“It is a result of a partnership that will provide the TTC with access to world-class research on transit,” Myers said.

TMU President Mohamed Lachemi called the change “a significant milestone” for the university.

“It reflects not only our important place in the heart of Toronto but also our firm commitment to contributing meaningfully to the city we call home,” said Lachemi.

The Cedarvale name was first approved by the TTC Board in 2015. The station will serve as a transfer point to the long‑delayed Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown, which has yet to receive an opening date from Metrolinx.

The renaming of both TTC stations coincides with the official opening of Line 6 Finch West, allowing the TTC to roll out updated subway announcements system‑wide at the same time.