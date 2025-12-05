Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 5, 2025 12:08 am.

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Brampton late Thursday night.

Police in Peel Region say the man was located with stab wounds in the McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court area around 10 p.m.

The man’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the scene by the time police arrived, and there is no immediate description.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS STORY!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

5h ago

Heated debate at Queen's Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to "stand...

7h ago

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

5h ago

Heated debate at Queen's Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to "stand...

7h ago

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

7h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

10h ago

0:56
Hurricane Melissa aid donations meant for Jamaica stolen

Aid donations meant to support communities in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa have been reported stolen, according to Peel Regional Police.

13h ago

2:59
Toronto blue bins to be collected by province: What that means for you

The City of Toronto announced that it will no longer oversee residential recycling services due to provincial legislation requiring a transition to a private provider.

10h ago

2:08
Ticket prices, stadium sizes criticized ahead of FIFA World Cup final draw

Frustration over ticket prices to World Cup soccer matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and how this week's tournament draw is an opportunity to bring Canadian and American leaders closer together. Glen McGregor explains.

December 3, 2025 9:15 pm EST EST

More Videos