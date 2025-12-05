Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Brampton late Thursday night.

Police in Peel Region say the man was located with stab wounds in the McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court area around 10 p.m.

The man’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the scene by the time police arrived, and there is no immediate description.

