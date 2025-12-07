updated

Deadly 2-vehicle collision shuts down Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

Photo shows the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan on Dec. 7, 2025. (Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 7, 2025 7:54 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2025 12:31 pm.

Two people are dead and a man is in hospital following a serious collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

According to provincial police, the crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. near Major Mackenzie Drive. It involved a transport truck and a sedan that was occupied by three people.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They have both been identified as two men in their 30s from Bradford. The driver of the vehicle — a 50-year-old man from Toronto — was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured, police added.

Photo shows the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan on Dec. 7, 2025. (Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews)

All northbound lanes of the highway are closed for an investigation. Aurora OPP and emergency crews are at the scene.

“ Expect lengthy closures while the investigation continues,” authorities said. “Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes.”

