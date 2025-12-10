The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while construction of a new permanent facility at Ontario Place moves forward.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho said the move will safeguard jobs, boost tourism, and contribute to the vibrancy of Toronto’s waterfront.

“By establishing the Ontario Science Centre’s interim location at the Harbourfront Centre, we’re helping Ontario families access world-class science programming even as we continue building a new, expanded and state-of-the-art Ontario Science Centre just steps away at Ontario Place,” Cho said on Wednesday.

The interim site will build on the success of KidSpark, a children’s learning space that opened at Harbourfront in December 2024. The expanded facility will cover approximately 86,000 square feet and include exhibition halls, classrooms, outdoor program areas, and shared spaces for community events.

The Science Centre’s temporary exhibit at CF Sherway Gardens will remain open until Jan. 4, 2026, before operations shift to Harbourfront.

Ontario Science Centre CEO Paul Kortenaar welcomed the announcement, noting the interim Toronto location will allow the institution to continue its mission of hands-on science education.

“Building on the success of our KidSpark experience, this expanded space at Harbourfront Centre will offer even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy hands-on science experiences as we build our future home at Ontario Place,” he said.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty surrounding the Science Centre’s future. The provincial government abruptly closed the original Don Mills site in 2024, citing urgent roof repairs — a claim disputed by staff and critics.

While officials initially promised a temporary location by January 2026, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma later said no decision had been made, raising concerns about a programming gap.

Meanwhile, the new Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place has faced delays and rising costs. Originally slated to open in 2028, the project is now expected to be completed in 2029.