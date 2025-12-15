Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials.

The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and eventually spread to a neighbouring building at 21 Overlea Blvd. High carbon monoxide levels were detected, prompting both buildings to be evacuated.

In a statement Monday night, Toronto fire Chief Jim Jessop and Toronto’s interim chief building official and executive director Kamal Gogna said they informed residents of 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive and 21 Overlea Boulevard that “firefighting suppression operations have concluded.”

“With firefighting suppression operations complete, the next phase will begin tomorrow, where property management firms will work with third-party engineers to carry out full engineering assessments of the buildings.” they said in their statement.

Jessop and Gogna say residents will receive direct communication from their property management company with next steps.

They also say return to occupancy will happen in stages as determined by the two property management firms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Toronto Fire Services and city officials are set to provide an update on the fire, Tuesday at 8 a.m.