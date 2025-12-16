Toronto Tempo unveil first WNBA jerseys

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their inaugural WNBA jerseys on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Canada’s first team in the league as they prepare for their debut season.

The jerseys feature Tempo’s signature six-speed lines, representing the six boroughs of Toronto, while the design reflects the franchise’s identity: forward‑driving, rooted in community, and built for longevity.

The “Heroine Edition” (home) is a white jersey with bold accents, while the “Explorer Edition” (away) is described as a deep Tempo Bordeaux, a red shade with purple undertones, paired with Borealis Blue trim.

Worth the wait.



The Toronto Tempo jerseys have arrived. Sign up at the link in bio to be the first to know when the Explorer goes on sale. pic.twitter.com/ivWAIzhWyA — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) December 16, 2025

“Today marks another meaningful milestone on our journey to bringing Canada’s first WNBA team to life,” said Whitney Bell, Toronto Tempo’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Every detail of these uniforms is intentional. From the colour story to the speed lines, we’ve created a design that brings our brand to life and represents our city, our fans, and our team. We cannot wait for our players – and our fans – to wear them with pride.”

Toronto Tempo’s ownership includes a mix of Canadian sports leaders and cultural figures, such as tennis legend Serena Williams, and the team will be coached by Sandy Brondello, a two‑time WNBA champion and former Coach of the Year. The team will play its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 2026 WNBA season will begin in May 2026 and feature 15 teams, including two new expansion franchises: the Tempo and the Portland Fire. Expansion draft details are expected to be shared at a later date.