Toronto Tempo unveil first WNBA jerseys

Newly-named general manager Monica Wright Rogers (left) and Teresa Resch, president of the Toronto Tempo, pose with a basketball at a WNBA Toronto Tempo team announcement in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 16, 2025 7:04 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 7:09 am.

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their inaugural WNBA jerseys on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Canada’s first team in the league as they prepare for their debut season.

The jerseys feature Tempo’s signature six-speed lines, representing the six boroughs of Toronto, while the design reflects the franchise’s identity: forward‑driving, rooted in community, and built for longevity.

The “Heroine Edition” (home) is a white jersey with bold accents, while the “Explorer Edition” (away) is described as a deep Tempo Bordeaux, a red shade with purple undertones, paired with Borealis Blue trim.

“Today marks another meaningful milestone on our journey to bringing Canada’s first WNBA team to life,” said Whitney Bell, Toronto Tempo’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Every detail of these uniforms is intentional. From the colour story to the speed lines, we’ve created a design that brings our brand to life and represents our city, our fans, and our team. We cannot wait for our players – and our fans – to wear them with pride.”

Toronto Tempo’s ownership includes a mix of Canadian sports leaders and cultural figures, such as tennis legend Serena Williams, and the team will be coached by Sandy Brondello, a two‑time WNBA champion and former Coach of the Year. The team will play its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 2026 WNBA season will begin in May 2026 and feature 15 teams, including two new expansion franchises: the Tempo and the Portland Fire. Expansion draft details are expected to be shared at a later date.

Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

10h ago

Toronto woman, 71, killed under 'suspicious' circumstances, police say

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in North York earlier this month. According to investigators, officers were called to a residence...

10h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

14h ago

Kids mailing letters to Santa will get a response after brief pause, says Canada Post

Canada Post says the millions of Canadians who write to Santa Claus with their wish lists will get a response this year. A month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers last year meant Old Saint...

29m ago

