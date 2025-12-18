Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure projects.

They also share a vested interest in getting the best trade deal possible with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Their approaches, however, can be starkly different.

At times Carney’s diplomacy has been trumped by Ford’s audacity.

Nowhere was that more evident than when the Ford government produced and ran a $75 million ad featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan explaining the perils of tariffs.

The ad infuriated President Trump, prompting him to halt negotiations between the two nations right when they appeared to be inching towards a deal.

During Thursday’s announcement Ford again defended the ad, with Carney visibly rolling his eyes when the Ontario Premier declared it “the best ad that’s ever been run.”

Ford said the ad, despite the political fallout, accomplished its goal, with 12.4 billion views.

“We wanted to bring it to the attention of the American people and to be very frank, if President Trump didn’t comment on it, rather than 12.4 billion views it may have been 12.4 people viewing it.”

“Our intention was to bring it to the attention of the American people through the greatest president that ever lived, that was Ronald Reagan.”

Ford also said that Trump may have begrudgingly respected the move, before he was convinced otherwise.

“President Trump came out the first day and said ‘if I was Canada I would run the ad too,’ then a little bird whispered in his ear and the next thing, things changed.”

Carney’s facial expressions and body language throughout Ford’s comments on the topic were telling. There’s the eye-roll, the head nod, the nervous laugh and darting eyes before he stares at his feet.

Carney maintains optimism

Ford, however, said he can understand why Carney may be more measured in his approach to dealing with President Trump.

“I’m in a very different position than the prime minister,” he said. “I respect the prime minister , he has to sit in front of President Trump. It’s easy for me to sit back and say that, it’s a lot more difficult when you’re the frontline guy that’s negotiating with him.”

Carney acknowledged that the ad was damaging, but maintained his optimism.

“It was the case that (before the ad) we were close to an agreement, we didn’t get that agreement,” he said. “The terms of that agreement, from our perspective, are still on the table.

“If the United States want to come back on that, we are ready, we are always ready.”

Carney has previously said he advised Ford not to the run the ad.

Ford said he had a “different recollection” of their conversation.