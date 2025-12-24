Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

People skate on the Bentway Skate Trail in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 24, 2025 5:33 am.

If shopping isn’t your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there’s still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well.

You can find more information on what’s open and closed this Thursday and Friday here.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend.

Polar Bear Skate

Striping down to your skivvies and skates is not for the faint of heart, but those willing to brace the cold are invited to the Bentway Polar Beach Skate to bid farewell to 2025.

On Dec. 28, skaters are invited to participate in a spin around the skate trail and donate any new or gently used shoes to New Circles Community Services.

Registration opens at 12 p.m., and all participants must sign a waiver. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The skate happens at 1 p.m. and is quick so arrive early to make sure you don’t miss the main event.

Light Up the Dark

The annual Light up the Dark display is back at the Aga Khan Museum this weekend.

On Dec. 27 the museum’s front facade will light up in projections by students and graduates of the Experimental Animation program at OCAD.

This year’s theme is inspired by objects from Afa Khan’s collection and the current exhibition, As the Sun Appears from Beyond: Twenty Years of the Al Burda Award.

It will run until Dec. 29.

Leafs and Raptors in action

Both the Leafs and Raptors will be wishing for a win from Santa this weekend. The Maple Leafs will kick things off against Ottawa at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

The next day, Golden State comes to town to face the Raptors at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for both games on Ticketmaster.

TTC/GO closures

TTC holiday schedule

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Sunday service
Friday, Dec. 26 – Holiday service (All TTC routes will run on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier at approximately 6 a.m.)

GO Transit holiday schedule

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule
Friday, Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule

Train service frequency has also been reduced in anticipation of lower ridership over the holiday season. Regular service will resume on Jan. 5, 2026. Check the schedule before taking GO Transit.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

