Toronto spa worker, 66, faces more sex assault charges

Police have released a photo of 66-year-old David Ludwig. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 27, 2025 5:25 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2025 5:26 pm.

A Toronto spa worker who is accused of multiple sexual assaults faces new charges as more victims come forward.

In July, officers arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig after an unnamed victim reported being sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at an Etobicoke spa clinic near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Third Street.

Ludwig was charged with a single count of sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court in September.

Authorities made an appeal to the public for more information over the summer.

In an update shared on Saturday, police said Ludwig is also connected to a sexual assault case with similar circumstances that happened 7 years ago.

According to investigators, a separate victim went to the same massage clinic in Etobicoke back in November 2018 and was allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving a massage.

Ludwig was rearrested on Saturday and charged with another count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2026.

Investigators have released his photo and believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

