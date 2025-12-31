Durham regional police make appeal in Oshawa shooting

Durham police are making an appeal for information on a shooting that left one man with serious injuries in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Bond Street East just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Police say a man was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the shooting took place in an apartment just south of where the victim was located at Simcoe Street North and Bond Street. Multiple people are seen on surveillance video leaving the area following the shooting.

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.